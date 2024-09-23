Azerbaijani Ngos Actively Participate In Work Of UN Summit Of The Future
Azerbaijani civil society representatives actively participate
in the work of the UN "Summit of the Future", Azernews reports,
citing the information shared by the Agency for State Support to
Non-Governmental Organizations.
It was noted that members of the COP29 Organizing Committee -
Gulshan Akhundova, Chairman of the "Women, Development, Future"
Public Union, Maryam Majidova, Chairman of the "Gender Hub" Public
Union, Shabnam Mammadova, founder of the "SmartNation" platform, as
well as Amin, co-founder of the "Environmental Protection First"
Coalition. Mammadov, head of "Baku Initiative Group" Abbas Abbasov,
representative of "Return to Karabagh" Public Union Gulmammad
Mammadov participated in various panels within the framework of the
summit and Action Days.
