UK Foreign Secretary's Shattering Blog Post: Pro-Armenian Populists' Attack Amidst Limping Democracy
Date
9/23/2024 1:08:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
A Political fray in the UK media has been quite intensive since
Foreign Secretary David Lammy's Garabagh truth made an explosion in
Armenian lobby groups. Looking at the continuous accusations in the
local press against Lammy it gives a clear picture that the
Armenian lobby has forked out a huge amount of money to leverage
media groups in the UK. But this is not only a severe biased
propaganda, but also a well-thought-out scenario that can seriously
damage the image of the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, a day before
the first anniversary of the most successful anti-terror measures
conducted by Azerbaijan in the liberated Garabagh, the politician's
remark in his first post on his new blog titled“Progressive
Realism” on the website Substack that“Azerbaijan has been able to
liberate territory it lost in the early 1990s” seems to have pained
Armenian revanchists.
Of course, the true word could never go unreacted in a situation
where democracy is limping.
The first reaction came from Alicia Alexandra Martha Kearns, a
British Conservative Party politician, who vehemently criticized
the UK Foreign Secretary for expressing the truth which contradicts
the backsliding Western“democracy”. Sharing a post on X Kearns
said that Lammy's views contradict the“long-standing UK
policy”.
After that, another pro-Armenian politician from London,
Laurence Broers, tried to criticise Lammy's views on his X page.
Laurence Broers' is famous for his biased investigative articles on
the South Caucasus and the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict, as well as
his anti-Azerbaijani speeches. In his published book on the former
Garabagh conflict, all opinions were distorted and targeted against
Azerbaijan. For this reason, the reaction of someone who
surrendered his soul to Armenian lies cannot be more than this.
Great Britain's relations with Azerbaijan in both the political
and economic spheres cannot be questioned. However, biased
reactions to the truth in the British Parliament literally cast a
shadow on the principles of democracy in Great Britain.
Undoubtedly, Great Britain is well aware of all the steps
Azerbaijan has taken against the occupation of its territories in
three decades. At that time, the attitude of international
institutions and a number of legal organisations towards the
Armenian occupation was not forgotten. But what about the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - we wonder whether MP Alicia
Kearns, Laurence Broers, who has no notion about the realities in
the South Caucasus, or Congressman Brad Sherman, who has become
corrupt under the influence of the Armenian lobby, are aware that
Garabagh, which Armenia recognises as Azerbaijan's territory, is
Azerbaijan's territory? It is a very bizarre contrast that while
Armenia confirms that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan, a
handful of political mouthpieces of the West cannot accept this.
Whether it is their fear or personal interests, in any case, their
position undermines the concept of democracy of the country and
organisations they represent. According to them, the media can be
silenced with bribes or the other side can be sabotaged through
that, politicians can be bought, and even the position of the UK
Foreign Office can be changed to appease the other party, but what
is known is that they will not be able to change the realities in
the South Caucasus.
