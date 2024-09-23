UK Foreign Secretary's Shattering Blog Post: Pro-Armenian Populists' Attack Amidst Limping Democracy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

A fray in the UK has been quite intensive since Foreign Secretary David Lammy's Garabagh truth made an explosion in Armenian lobby groups. Looking at the continuous accusations in the local press against Lammy it gives a clear picture that the Armenian lobby has forked out a huge amount of money to leverage media groups in the UK. But this is not only a severe biased propaganda, but also a well-thought-out scenario that can seriously damage the image of the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, a day before the first anniversary of the most successful anti-terror measures conducted by Azerbaijan in the liberated Garabagh, the politician's remark in his first post on his new blog titled“Progressive Realism” on the website Substack that“Azerbaijan has been able to liberate territory it lost in the early 1990s” seems to have pained Armenian revanchists.

Of course, the true word could never go unreacted in a situation where democracy is limping.

The first reaction came from Alicia Alexandra Martha Kearns, a British Conservative Party politician, who vehemently criticized the UK Foreign Secretary for expressing the truth which contradicts the backsliding Western“democracy”. Sharing a post on X Kearns said that Lammy's views contradict the“long-standing UK policy”.

After that, another pro-Armenian politician from London, Laurence Broers, tried to criticise Lammy's views on his X page. Laurence Broers' is famous for his biased investigative articles on the South Caucasus and the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict, as well as his anti-Azerbaijani speeches. In his published book on the former Garabagh conflict, all opinions were distorted and targeted against Azerbaijan. For this reason, the reaction of someone who surrendered his soul to Armenian lies cannot be more than this.

Great Britain's relations with Azerbaijan in both the political and economic spheres cannot be questioned. However, biased reactions to the truth in the British Parliament literally cast a shadow on the principles of democracy in Great Britain.

Undoubtedly, Great Britain is well aware of all the steps Azerbaijan has taken against the occupation of its territories in three decades. At that time, the attitude of international institutions and a number of legal organisations towards the Armenian occupation was not forgotten. But what about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - we wonder whether MP Alicia Kearns, Laurence Broers, who has no notion about the realities in the South Caucasus, or Congressman Brad Sherman, who has become corrupt under the influence of the Armenian lobby, are aware that Garabagh, which Armenia recognises as Azerbaijan's territory, is Azerbaijan's territory? It is a very bizarre contrast that while Armenia confirms that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan, a handful of political mouthpieces of the West cannot accept this. Whether it is their fear or personal interests, in any case, their position undermines the concept of democracy of the country and organisations they represent. According to them, the media can be silenced with bribes or the other side can be sabotaged through that, politicians can be bought, and even the position of the UK Foreign Office can be changed to appease the other party, but what is known is that they will not be able to change the realities in the South Caucasus.