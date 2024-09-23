Zelensky Begins Visit To US With Visit To Army Munitions Plant

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky began his visit to the United States of America with a visit to the Scranton Ammunition Plant, which produces components for artillery and mortar shells.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the website of the Office of the President.

Reportedly, the plant's capacity is fully loaded to meet the needs of Ukraine, in particular for the production of 155 mm shells, which has been significantly increased during the year.

The Head of State got acquainted with the production cycle and talked to the management and employees of the enterprise.

In the course of the meeting, the President spoke about the situation on the battlefield and emphasized the need for uninterrupted and timely delivery of the announced defense support packages.

“It is an honor for us to start our visit to the United States of America from Scranton, from this plant, from Pennsylvania. We are very pleased to have such partners. Of course, we realize that the United States has been helping us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. And we look forward to their continued support. I am grateful to President Biden, the US Congress and all the employees of these plants,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Among the main topics of discussion were the importance of starting joint arms production in Ukraine and the possibility of American investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

The President also noted that this and other American plants have already increased production several times and will continue to increase capacity.

“This plant employs 400 people. I really wanted to come here and thank you. 400 people saved millions of Ukrainians. On behalf of myself and all our people, I thank you very much. You helped us to resist Putin's invasion,” the Head of State said, addressing the plant's employees.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in high-level events of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: OP