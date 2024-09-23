Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia, Five Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia, with five people injured.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration in Telegram .

“Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia . Preliminary, 5 people were injured. As a result of the attack, buildings were partially destroyed. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby houses. A fire broke out,” the head of the regional state administration Ivan Fedorov said in a post.

Rescuers are working at the scene. The are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia in the evening.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram