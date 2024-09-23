Macron: Europe Should Rethink Relations With Russia After War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron believes that after the war, it will be necessary to rethink the relations of the whole of Europe with Russia.

He said this on Sunday in Paris during a meeting for peace organized by the Catholic community of St. Egidio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We will have to think about a new form of organization of Europe and rethink our relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine,” Macron said.

He proposes to imagine tomorrow's peace in Europe in a new form and in a new reality, which requires the of a new international order.

“This is undoubtedly the greatest challenge of our time, because our current order is incomplete and unjust. It is incomplete because it was conceived at the end of World War II, and therefore did not have in its heart the problems that later emerged and became dominant,” the President said.

During the meeting, which was attended by religious leaders, politicians, and experts, the French president said that it is necessary to take into account that“most countries on this planet and many of the most populous countries did not exist when the seats were allocated. That is why the international order in which the world lives today is“blocked”.

The French president promised to return to this issue next week at the UN. He will be at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We need an order where some countries cannot block others, and where countries are represented with dignity, and therefore this should be done in much fairer bodies, such as the UN, the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the governance system and global financial architecture used by humanity today must be radically changed in the interests of all peoples of the planet and based on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo today in New York during his speech at the Future Summit, which is taking place as part of the UN General Assembly.

