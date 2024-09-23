Minister Babayev Discusses Change In Water Level Of Caspian Sea With UN Deputy Secgen
9/23/2024 12:16:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The COP29 President-Designate, Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Mukhtar Babayev, discussed the prevention of marine
environment pollution by plastic waste with Inger Andersen, the UN
Deputy Secretary-General, Executive Director of the Environmental
Program (UNEP) within the framework of the "High-Level Week" of the
79th session of the UN General Assembly. Azernews reports that
during the discussion, the sides also focused on cooperation in the
issues of the change of the water level of the Caspian Sea.
"Within the weekly events held in New York within the framework
of the UN BA, the COP29 presidency had a productive discussion with
UNEP executive director Andersen Inger. They discussed cooperation
in the issues of eliminating plastic pollution in the marine
environment and changing the water level of the Caspian Sea," the
information said.
At the same time, the COP29 president-elect met with Mafalda
Duarte, executive director of the Green Climate Fund, to discuss
climate finance.
In addition, the Minister of Ecology had a meeting with John
Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce.
The parties discussed how the private sector contributes to climate
change.
