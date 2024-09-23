Minister Babayev Discusses Change In Water Level Of Caspian Sea With UN Deputy Secgen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The COP29 President-Designate, of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, discussed the prevention of marine environment pollution by plastic waste with Inger Andersen, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Executive Director of the Environmental Program (UNEP) within the framework of the "High-Level Week" of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Azernews reports that during the discussion, the sides also focused on cooperation in the issues of the change of the water level of the Caspian Sea.

"Within the weekly events held in New York within the framework of the UN BA, the COP29 presidency had a productive discussion with UNEP executive director Andersen Inger. They discussed cooperation in the issues of eliminating plastic pollution in the marine environment and changing the water level of the Caspian Sea," the information said.

At the same time, the COP29 president-elect met with Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the Green Climate Fund, to discuss climate finance.

In addition, the Minister of Ecology had a meeting with John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce. The parties discussed how the private sector contributes to climate change.