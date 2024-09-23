UAE: Meet Youngest Female Racing Prodigy Making International Waves In Karting

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Atiqa Mir, a nine-year-old racing sensation from Dubai, recently created history at the famous Le Mans Kart International circuit in France by becoming the first female racer in the world to win a race in the RMCIT - Rotax Challenge International Trophy.

Notably, Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris are some prominent Formula 1 drivers who have previously tasted success in Rotax Max en route Formula 1.

The year 5 student at Gems Jumeirah Primary School won Race 2 in the Heats of the Micro Max Category. The RMCIT-Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy is one of the most prestigious international race meets which attracts the best kart drivers worldwide, including several current and past winners and world champions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Atiqa who has joined the elite list of drivers in her category and participated in 10 race weekends in five countries across Europe, said,“I really enjoyed the races.”

“I went to Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Atiqa, driving for the championship-winning Dan Holland Racing (DHR) Team in the Lando Norris kart, was in good form throughout the week.

Despite it being her first visit to the legendary Le Mans circuit with no prior practice, Atiqa adapted quickly to the new brand of kart and set the pace in the practice sessions, consistently topping the grid.

However, in Times Qualifying, she could manage 10th place as she didn't get a clear lap. In the Qualifying Heat 1 Race, Atiqa gained 4 places, was up to 6th, till a racing incident with another driver made her drop to 9th position.

In Race 2, she demonstrated top pace

Atiqa demonstrated top pace and maturity In Race 2, setting a series of fast, consistent lap times and made some great passes to secure first place to create history in Le Mans Circuit.

“I am really proud of myself, my country India, the UAE and my team and I am grateful to my school as well. I'm so excited and happy to win the race. This is my first win in Europe, and we have all worked so hard for it. My team, DHR, has integrated me so well, my family has always been by my side. I learnt karting in the UAE,” said the expat who hails from the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, in the final race, Atiqa was involved in many racing incidents slowing her down and eventually finishing 12th, 9.497 seconds behind the leader Joshua Cooke of KR Sport who finished first.

The win at the Le Mans has further cemented Atiqa's position as one of the best female karting driver in the world in her age group, with the aim to prepare her to be the first-ever female driver in modern Formula 1.

'Many don't like losing to a girl'

Although karting is a mixed sport, it has traditionally been dominated by men, like many other motorsports. Shedding light on the impediments her way, Atiqa's father Asif Mir said,“Atiqa has been going up against boys who are physically stronger. She gets bullied on the track a lot, as many don't like losing to a girl. They sometimes talk and taunt her but then she has to fight that.”

“Formula One, which is the pinnacle of motorsport, is also now pushing the female agenda in a very big way,” added the Indian expat who is often hailed as India's first national karting champion.

“With my racing background, I handle most of her coaching. When she drives for a team, they provide an in-house coach. In terms of training, we need to put in twice the effort compared to others. Research shows that one reason fewer females participate in racing is the lack of upper body strength, particularly in karting, where G-forces (gravitational forces) are significant. It's a highly physical sport -- no seatbelts are used, and drivers experience nearly 2G in corners, which is a lot for a nine-year-old.”

UAE's state-of-the-art karting tracks

Asif also emphasised how UAE's state-of-the-art karting tracks, equipped with modern safety features and advanced timing systems, provided his daughter with the opportunity to practice in a professional environment, enhancing her skills and confidence.

“With six circuits all within an hour and a half's drive and two national championships, the country has an ideal setup. It provides us with a fantastic platform that would have been impossible to find in India, and, in fact, the entire Asian region lacks such infrastructure. It is not surprising that drivers from other GCC countries even come here to race,” he added.

ALSO READ:

'Mum's cancer battle taught us to fight': Meet Emirati teen sisters making history in MMA

'The fight for equal pay is the harder fight': Boxing world champion Claressa Shields makes history in Saudi Arabia

Dh16.50 per class: Meet UAE coach who is making learning football affordable for kids