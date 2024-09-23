UAE Expats 'Feel At Home' With Snowboarding, Ice Skating Activities In -4°C Ice Challenge

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

For many expats in the UAE who hail from cold countries, it was heartbreaking to leave behind their winter sports when relocating to the country. However, over the years, various facilities in the UAE has made it possible for them to continue their passion for sports like snowboarding and ice skating.

Shona Forpes, a Scottish expat, shared her experience:“When I moved here six years ago, I thought I wouldn't be able to ski unless I went back to Scotland, and my kids would miss the snow. But Ski Dubai is wonderful; we can always come whenever we want. My kids learned to snowboard here, and we make sure to practice before any holidays back home.”

Shona's family visits the facility at least once a month, fostering their love for winter sports while creating cherished memories together.“It reminds me so much of home. Honestly, it's amazing that we have this here,” she added.

Shona (left)

Shona was one of the hundreds of expats and tourists who turned up at Ski Dubai on Sunday morning to participate in the 15th edition of Ice Warrior Challeng .

Family traditions

For French expats Jad and Isabelle, Ski Dubai has become a family tradition.“Skiing and snowboarding are our favourite hobbies, and this place allows us to keep that passion alive,” they explained. This year, they participated in the Ice Warrior Challenge at it's 15th edition as a family, reinforcing their bond through shared experiences on the slopes.

Jad and Isabelle

The Ice Warrior Challenge launched in 2010 and has become one of the most popular events on Dubai's sporting calendar. This year's event welcomed over 500 participants from 65 countries, with competitors navigating a range of challenges in a frigid environment of minus four degree Celsius.

Matthew Lea-Robinson and Katie Loveluck, both from the UK and new to the UAE, found themselves in a chilly adventure at Ski Dubai. Matthew who visited Ski Dubai for the first time while also participating at the Ice Warrior Challenge said,“It's been a while since I skied, and I'm looking forward to coming back for practice.”

With a plan to travel abroad to ski in January, he said he "found the perfect spot to practice my skills. I'm already planning to come back regularly to relive those memories and improve.”

Matthew Lea-Robinson (left) and Katie Loveluck (centre) A touch of home

For Irina and Sergei, who have lived in the UAE for a year, Ski Dubai was a nostalgic reminder of their Russian homeland. It was their first visit to the indoor ski resort, and they were pleasantly surprised.“Everyone was struggling because of the cold, but we weren't. It felt just like home,” said Sergei.

Irina added,“It's not the mountains, but we loved it. This year, we never felt like we were away from home. Dubai has been so welcoming, and we plan to stay longer. This is just a bonus for us.”

