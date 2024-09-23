Ellis Martin Report: Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) Extends Lion Zone Mineralization At NISK In Quebec

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of Money Talk Radio's The Ellis Martin Report, we speak Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) (FRA:IVV). The company just released news announcing that 10 out the 12 holes drilled so far from the Company's summer program at the Lion Zone discovery have intercepted sulphides mineralization.

The High-Grade portion of the Lion Zone one continues to the west, with a shallower plunge than what was previously anticipated, as shown by holes PN-24-69 to PN-24-074.

The Lion Zone is present at depth, as shown by holes PN-24-063 toPN-24-068, expanding its footprint deeper by another 150m vertical.

Ground-based geophysics is underway at Lion Zone and new targets from the consolidated gravity and EM surveys interpretation are anticipated to be available when drilling resumes mid-October, after the traditional month long "Moose Break".

"Our 2024 summer drilling program had two objectives: (1) Grow the Lion Zone and (2) Establish a process designed by Dr. Steve Beresford to maximize our ability to explore the project on a systematic basis, using approaches he used successfully with First Quantum, MMG, and IGO. I am very pleased to report success in accomplishing these objectives. The first results you will note in our Lion Zone growth and in the pictures below. The second will come in our planned fully funded 30,000 meter winter drill program. The Lion Zone, and indeed Nisk overall, is blossoming into what we believe will be a world-class polymetallic discovery. We look forward to building on this summers hard work and success into what we feel will be a company defining winter program," stated CEO Terry Lynch.

The Company's 2024 summer drill program is currently focussed on drilling systematically the Lion Zone using a 50 to 75 m square grid approach, which allows a better understanding of the internal distribution of the high-grade polymetallic mineralization within the zone. Three areas have been successfully tested so far: A- the area directly below the zone (holes PN-24-063 to -068), expanding the zone by 150 m vertically, B- the west boundary (PN-24-069 to -071), where the zone appears to be thicker and more massive in nature, and C- below the known west boundary, following the interpreted plunge of the zone. With the new holes considered, the Lion Zone now shows a footprint reaching 350 m laterally and 450 m vertically, representing a significant increase in size.

Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO 647-448-8044 ... Power Nickel Inc. The Canadian Venture Building 82 Richmond St East, Suite 202 Toronto, ON M5C 1P1