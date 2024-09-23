'Thank You, New York. Grateful To All...' PM Modi After Historic Address To Indian Diaspora, Shares Pics

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following his historic address to the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Prime Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the city on Monday.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the New York crowd who were present at the event and shared pictures from the memorable community programme.

"Thank you, New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme. Grateful to all those who joined," he said.

Prime Minister Modi was in New York on Sunday (local time) to address the "Modi and US" program at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.