Army Foils Two Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Drones

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone, in cooperation with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, has foiled two attempts to smuggle illicit drugs on its western front using two drones, a military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab said on Sunday.

The rules of engagement were applied, and the drowns were shot down inside the Jordanian territory, according to a JAF statement.

The source added that the seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

The source also emphasised the armed forces' commitment to using their full capabilities and resources to prevent infiltration and smuggling attempts and maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom.