Regent Notes Importance Of Digital Science, Technology In Enhancing Job Opportunities For Youths
Date
9/22/2024 11:36:47 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - HRH crown prince Hussein, the Regent, on Sunday said higher education institutions should focus on advanced digital science and technology, for their role in improving opportunities for young people in the labour market.
During a visit to the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions, Prince Hussein stressed the importance of improving the quality of higher education, as well as taking measures to address specialties that are no longer desirable in the labour market, and to ensure equal opportunities for students and graduates, according to a Royal Court statement.
The Regent called for developing programmes that enhance competencies, by promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and excellence in higher education institutions.
The Crown Prince listened to a briefing by the commission's chairman, Dhafer Al Sarayrah, on plans to enhance the higher education sector's competitiveness at the national and international levels, the statement added.
