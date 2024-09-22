Prime Minister Expresses Gov't Commitment To Fully Supporting Judiciary
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met on Sunday with Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazo. During the meeting, held at the Prime Ministry, Hassan reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the judiciary, emphasising the judiciary's essential role in upholding justice and equality and protecting citizens' rights, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Hassan also highlighted that the judiciary's independence is guaranteed by the constitution and is crucial for maintaining public trust in the legal system. Ghazo wished the government success in fulfilling its assigned duties.
