Prime Minister Expresses Gov't Commitment To Fully Supporting Judiciary

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan met on Sunday with Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazo. During the meeting, held at the Prime Ministry, Hassan reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the judiciary, emphasising the judiciary's essential role in upholding justice and equality and protecting citizens' rights, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Hassan also highlighted that the judiciary's independence is guaranteed by the and is crucial for maintaining public trust in the system. Ghazo wished the success in fulfilling its assigned duties.