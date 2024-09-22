King Sends Cable To Saudi Monarch On National Day
Date
9/22/2024 11:36:46 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Custodian
of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of his country's national day.
In the cable, King Abdullah expressed his well wishes to the Saudi monarch, and wished the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity under his leadership, according to a Royal Court statement.
MENAFN22092024000028011005ID1108702122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.