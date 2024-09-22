After Dramatic 'Bachelorette' Finale, Has Reality TV Gone Too Far?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Three in five Americans believe reality TV has gone too far, according to new research.

A new survey of 2,000 respondents examined people's perceptions of reality TV with results showing many feel unscripted programs are taking too many liberties monetizing participants' traumatic moments.

Respondents were asked whether they felt reality TV has taken participants' personal hurt too far in entertainment-and a little more than half (57%) believe it has.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research, comes after the controversial Bachelorette season 21 finale in which star Jenn Tran was forced to re-watch her engagement breakup on live TV.

The episode saw fan backlash on social media with online conversations questioning the ethics surrounding the network's decision to air the incident.

Results of the survey show half of Americans (56%) surveyed believe reality TV producers should be held accountable for the mental health of participants.

Half of millennials surveyed (46%) said they are reconsidering watching the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise with 45% saying the Jen Tran incident made them reflect on the reality TV they consume.

“Viewers are sympathetic to reality show participants,” said Dr. Carole Lieberman, a psychiatrist-consultant for reality TV.“But would they watch such shows if they were all warm and fuzzy as compared to the ones that put participants in the most humiliating situations?”

Lieberman said that in addition to viewers changing their minds on what they consider entertainment, other improvements should be made.“A good start would be to provide crisis aftercare for the participants in their home town, instead of quickly shoving them off the set and into cars taking them to the airport.”

When asked what additional policy changes Lieberman would like to see put in place to protect reality TV participants, she said,“Reality show contestant contracts basically say that the production company isn't responsible for anything that goes wrong, anything the participant didn't expect, or any damages to their reputation or to their life. But, it says this in veiled language, while holding out the promise of fame and fortune as a carrot.”

Lieberman went on to explain,“Reality shows should do more to evaluate the prospective participant's mental health. Some shows have a psychiatrist-consultant, but the majority do not.”

