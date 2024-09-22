Al-Wazir Discusses Industrial Zone Challenges In Sohag

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kamel Al-Wazir, the Egyptian Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, visited on Sunday the headquarters of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), where he met with Governor of Sohag, Abdel-Fattah Serag, to discuss challenges faced by industrial investors in the governorate's industrial zones and necessary measures to overcome these challenges.

During the meeting, Al-Wazir reviewed the progress of the approved industrial zones in Sohag Governorate, which include nine zones. Six of these zones fall under the authority of the IDA West Gerga, covering 1,096 feddans; West Tahta, spanning 793 feddans; Al-Kawthar, covering 375 feddans; Al-Ahaywa, occupying 260 feddans; West Tahta and Juhayna, spread over 1,525 feddans.

Two zones are under the authority of the New Urban Communities Authority, namely in New Sohag, covering 500 feddans, and New Akhmim, spanning 63 feddans. Additionally, there is the Al-Matahir Investment Zone, which covers 52,278 feddans and is under National Construction Company.

The planning of each industrial zone in the governorate was reviewed, including the allocated, planned, and vacant plots, the activities in the vacant areas, the status of utilities in each zone, and the main challenges facing investors. These challenges include the lack of utilities in several industrial zones, outdated infrastructure in others, insufficient maintenance, incomplete utilities in some areas, as well as issues related to roads and transportation access.

The IDA coordinated with all relevant entities to quickly resolve these obstacles in the zones. It was also emphasized that unused lands, where the allocated parties have not taken any action, will be reclaimed under the specified timelines and procedures set by the Authority.

In response to Mahmoud El-Shandawili, head of the Sohag Investors Association, regarding the utility issue, Al-Wazir stated that the government will address these challenges to boost industrial activity in various zones nationwide. He also announced the formation of an investors' association for each industrial zone to oversee maintenance, cleaning, and security.