Work Is Still Ongoing To Release Jordanian Detainees In Israel, Says Foreign Ministry

9/22/2024 11:13:21 PM

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs, Sufyan Al-Qudah, said that work is still ongoing to release the Jordanian detainees in Israeli Occupation prisons, Hussein Al-Nuaimat and Musleh Al-Awdat.
Al-Qudah told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that as soon as they arrive and enter Jordan, an announcement will be made.
Al-Nuaimat and Al-Awdat were detained as a result of the shooting incident that took place on the Palestinian side of the Israeli-controlled King Hussein Bridge on September 8.

