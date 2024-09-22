MSDF, QF's Difi Sign Key Pacts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As a major international in Doha exploring global trends affecting families worldwide draws closer, key agreements for the hosting of the event have been signed between the of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Doha International Family Institute (Difi).

The 30th Anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends will take place on October 30-31 at the Qatar National Centre.

Organised by the Difi with the MSDF as a strategic partner, it will bring together experts, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world.

Ahead of the conference, the MSDF and Difi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a sponsorship agreement for the strategic partnership.

The agreements were signed by the MSDF's Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim al-Thani and Difi executive director Dr Sharifa Noman al-Emadi.

HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad and QF Vice-Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani were present at the signing ceremony.

A spokesperson for the MSDF said the co-operation is aimed at enhancing joint efforts and commitment to supporting the family as a basic pillar of society and promoting social development policies that focus on improving people's quality of life in Qatar.

“The aim is to raise awareness about the challenges facing families in the modern era, and highlight the importance of the family's role in sustainable development,” the spokesman added.“It will include joint initiatives such as workshops and research studies that address family issues.”

“Qatar has proven its deep commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to support families around the world, beginning with its organisation of the conference to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the International Year of the Family in 2004, and then the 20th anniversary conference of the International Year of the Family in 2014,” said Dr al-Emadi.

“This year's conference will be an embodiment of this legacy, bringing together thought leaders and experts to exchange ideas and explore best practices that contribute to enhancing family well-being, and working to establish strategic partnerships that enhance the sustainability of family well-being and social development,” she added.“We look forward to the conference having a positive impact on societies around the world.”

More than 2,000 delegates – including policymakers, researchers, family practitioners, parents, and young people – will gather at the conference as it focuses on four major megatrends affecting families across the world: technological change, demographic change, migration and urbanisation, and climate change.

The conference, held every decade, has a crucial role in developing policies and programmes centred around supporting and empowering families on a global scale.

For its 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family edition in Doha, the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an executive partner, with QatarDebate – founded by the QF – as youth partner, and the event supported by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

