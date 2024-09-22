Jamavar Doha Set To Unveil Winter Menu

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jamavar Doha, the renowned pan-Indian dining destination at Sheraton Grand Doha, is welcoming back its director and executive chef Surender Mohan (pictured) of Jamavar London and the newly opened Jamavar Dubai, to unveil its winter menu on October 4.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Chef Mohan is a distinguished figure in the culinary world, a statement said Sunday.

His cooking, deeply influenced by India's royal heritage, seamlessly blends traditional techniques with modern flavours.

Under his leadership, Jamavar London reclaimed its Michelin star in 2022.

“During his Doha visit, Chef Surender will also present guests with the opportunity to enjoy an intricately crafted 3-course Chef's Tasting Menu, available exclusively from October 2-4,” the statement said.“Inspired by India's signature culinary traditions, the bespoke menu will feature an exquisite blend of new recipes alongside Jamavar's signature classics offering a choice of Bikaneri Paneer Tikka or Murg Malai Kebab for the starter, Kuttinad Sea Bass Curry or Asparagus and Palak Kofta for the main course, and the Assam Tea Chocolate Slice for dessert.”

“Jamavar Doha's new winter dishes highlight Chef Mohan's passion for Indian cuisine through a selection of tantalising dishes,” the statement added.“Diners can begin their feast with a selection of small plates such as the Lobster Idli Sambhar, a black pepper spiced lobster with rice lentil cakes and sambhar, and Dakshini Jheenga, prawns marinated with South Indian spices, alongside Tulsi Hammour Tikka and the creamy Murg Malai Kebab.”

“For the mains, Leela's Lobster Neeruli, a Jamavar signature, offers a contemporary twist on a Nair family household favourite, while the Kuttinad Sea Bass Curry brings the rich flavours of Kerala's coast to the table, the earthy Gucchi Lababdar, made with morel mushrooms,” it continued.“The Kulfi Tasting, a variation of saffron and traditional malai kulfi, or the Poached Carrot Halwa, make for the perfect winter desserts.”

