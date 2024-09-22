Samsung and Benefit launch 'Flip.Set.Glow' campaign, a stylish fusion of tech and beauty

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, September 21, 2024: Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa and Benefit Cosmetics have joined forces to introduce 'Flip.Set.Glow.', an exciting campaign at the intersection of technology and beauty. This innovative collaboration joins Samsung's cutting-edge Galaxy Z Flip6 with Benefit's beloved beauty essentials, creating the ultimate on-the-go ensemble for the modern, dynamic woman.



At the heart of this partnership is Samsung's cutting-edge Galaxy Z Flip6, designed to seamlessly integrate with Benefit's travel-sized makeup products. This collaboration showcases how technology and beauty can seamlessly integrate to enhance daily routines without compromising on style or convenience.



The foldable design and customizable Flex Window on the Galaxy Z Flip6 provide unique personalization options, allowing users to express their style effortlessly. The device's advanced camera features, including a 50MP main camera, Flex Cam, and Auto Zoom, ensure flawless beauty shots in any setting. Powered by Galaxy AI, the Z Flip6 offers features like Photo Assist for perfect selfies and real-time translation, making it an indispensable tool for both tech and beauty enthusiasts alike.



To celebrate this launch, Samsung and Benefit Cosmetics are hosting a giveaway with eight exclusive prize bundles up for grabs. The competition invites participants to guess the design of the limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip6 x Benefit case for a chance to win one of eight exclusive Galaxy Z Flip6 x Benefit bundle boxes. Each bundle includes a Galaxy Z Flip6, the limited-edition and a curated selection of Benefit's best-selling beauty products.







MENAFN22092024005161011692ID1108702075