The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza Holds Coordination Meeting in Jordan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 18 September, 2024



Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on developments in the Gaza Strip held a coordination meeting today, Wednesday, 18 September 2024. The meeting was chaired by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Also present were His Excellency the Prime Minister of Palestine, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa; His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; His Excellency Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye; His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; His Excellency Ambassador Nabil Habash, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; and His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The meeting was held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.



The ministerial meeting in Amman aimed to coordinate joint Arab and Islamic efforts during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held in New York City this month. The meeting also addressed several key topics, including efforts to stop Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to all affected areas.



The ministers discussed ways to strengthen Arab and Islamic efforts during the General Assembly to support the recognition of the Palestinian state, ensure the fulfillment of the rights of the Palestinian people, and encourage security and peace in the region and the world.



The meeting further discussed joint efforts to take the necessary steps to implement the two-state solution by establishing a Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East al-Quds as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international initiatives.

