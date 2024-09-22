The Emirati people have long given birds their rightful place in literature, heritage, and care

(MENAFN- Saharapr) Participants in the "Bird Tales in Emirati Folklore" session, held as part of the 24th Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), agreed that Emiratis have always granted birds their rightful place, offering care and protection. This respect for birds has extended to Emirati literature and folklore, where the protection of birds and the creation of safe environments for them have become important principles passed down through generations in the UAE.

In his paper "Tales of Birds and Flying Mythical Creatures," His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Charmian of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said: "In the UAE, birds have specific symbolism. Doves represent peace, falcons signify courage, crows are guides for burial, seagulls assure arrival at the shore, and pigeons symbolize innocence, kindness, and safety." He then provided examples from local folklore, stressing the importance and urgency of documenting even the smallest details of heritage to protect them from extinction, emphasizing that this responsibility falls on everyone, not just a single individual or institution.

In his paper "The Legend of the Hoopoe in Our Folk Heritage," Dr. Rashid Al-Mazrouei, a researcher in the field of heritage discussed the image of this unique bird in various cultures, noting its strong presence in Islamic culture, including its well-known story with Prophet Solomon in the Quran.

Dr. Al-Mazrouei also mentioned the hoopoe in local proverbs, referencing the saying "This is hoopoe hospitality," which indicates a lack of generosity in hosting.

Fatima Al Mughni, a heritage expert and Director General of the Hayyakom Foundation spoke about "The Symbolism of Birds in Emirati Folklore and Beliefs," explaining how birds symbolize love, beauty, joy, and even omens of bad news or sadness. She provided examples such as how the crow’s presence might signal the arrival of a guest, the chicken's association with greed, and the pigeon’s link to safety.

Dr. Badea Al-Hashimi, in her paper "Birds in Emirati Folk Tales," pointed out that the choice of birds in folk imagination is related to the nature of the story and its role in the narrative. She explained how folk literature portrays birds with contrasting tales, sometimes depicting them as signs of sorrow, other times as symbols of joy, hatred, or love. She also mentioned how imagination expanded to the extent of creating folk stories about humans turning into birds due to wrongdoings or magic spells.

Dr. Hend Al-Saidi, discussing "The World of Birds in Myths and Folk Tales," noted how birds have captivated human beings since ancient times with their forms, sounds, and benefits, which impacted people's lives. She elaborated on several myths from various cultures, emphasizing how the interest in birds extended to discussing related elements such as wings, feathers, nests, and eggs. She also mentioned tales of conversations between birds and humans, as well as stories of human characters transforming into birds.







