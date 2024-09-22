OkNotified: Revolutionizing Educational Notifications for J&K Students

(MENAFN- SwiftLink) Doda, September 23, 2024 — OkNotified, an app developed by Arif Qayoom, is changing the way students across Jammu & Kashmir receive important educational updates. With a clean and user-friendly design by Umar Jaan, OkNotified allows students to get real-time notifications from universities and government institutions instantly.



The app solves a common problem for students—missing critical updates. Whether it's exam dates, admission notices, or government job announcements, OkNotified delivers notifications within seconds, ensuring students are always up to date.



Arif Qayoom, the founder of OkNotified, explained, "We wanted to create a simple solution for students to stay informed without constantly checking multiple websites. With OkNotified, all important notifications are gathered in one place, giving students peace of mind."



Key Features of OkNotified:



- Real-time notifications from various universities and institutions in Jammu & Kashmir.

- User-friendly interface designed to make accessing information easy for everyone.

- Search feature allowing students to find notifications specific to their university or institution.

- Updates delivered instantly, often within just 15 seconds.



Supporting the Free Model for Students:



OkNotified is provided for free to support students, but running and improving the app requires resources. Donations are kindly requested to keep the service available at no cost for the student community. Every contribution helps ensure that students can continue benefiting from this essential service.



"Education is important for the future of students, and OkNotified ensures they don't miss any opportunities," said Arif Qayoom. "We’re asking for donations to help us keep the app running as a free resource for students."



About OkNotified:



OkNotified was developed by Arif Qayoom to provide real-time educational notifications to students in Jammu & Kashmir. The app collects updates from universities and government institutions, ensuring students are always informed about the latest developments. With its instant notification system, OkNotified makes it easier for students to focus on their education without worrying about missing any important information.



For more information, please visit:

.



MENAFN22092024007517016236ID1108702057