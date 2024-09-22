Hili Forum 2024 Concludes with Key Insights and Recommendations on Global Geotech Challenges

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 18 September, 2024: Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), in cooperation with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), have concluded the inaugural two-day Hili Forum, under the theme ‘Emerging Global (Dis)order: Redefine, Reshape, Rebuild’. The flagship strategic platform bolsters the nation’s efforts to tackle global challenges by incorporating a diverse range of perspectives on global issues.



On the Forum’s second and final day, sessions brought together thought leaders, international experts, diplomats, and academics, engaging in strategic dialogue on the latest geotech developments. Discussions explored the intricate relationship between science, technology, and the accelerating forces of globalism, covering key issues in the multifaceted geotech landscape, and addressing the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.



The final day began with a plenary session titled, Geotech: A New Reality? in which H.E. Omran Sharaf, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, and Nicholas Butts, Microsoft’s Director of Global Cybersecurity and AI/ Emerging Tech Policy discussed the many issues arising from the exponential growth of technologies. They addressed critical issues, particularly how emerging technologies are reshaping national security, economic prosperity, and international relations. Responsible, equitable, and ethical tech development was deemed essential in the high-stakes tech race, underscoring the need for nations to collaborate in confronting the new global security challenges and emerging threats.



After the second day of discussions, as the Forum drew to a close, H.E. Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the ECSSR, commended all of those involved in the success of the Forum’s first edition He said: “The goals were primarily to make a space for dialogue and communication, and to facilitate common understanding, as well as explore insights and perspectives that foster co-existence, regaining the momentum of cooperation to address the global challenges faced by humanity.

“Two days of discussions reflected these values and were marked by positivity and tolerance. They also generated highly valuable insights, which can now be built upon to advance global action, promoting stability and peace, while addressing the growing instability in the global landscape.” His Excellency highlighted the vital contributions of high-profile speakers and a diverse range of participants, noting that the engaged audience played a key role in delivering high-quality outcomes from the Forum, which attracted significant local and international attention.



He added: “We also noticed significant youth interest in the Forum, as they actively engaged in discussions, which reflects a very positive aspect of the platform.”



His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, echoed praise for the Forum: “The first Hili Forum has been a resounding success, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a vital contributor to global discussions. The open, frank, and constructive debates we’ve witnessed reflect our nation’s deep commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of a rapidly evolving world.



“We are proud to have hosted such an erudite group of global experts, and I extend my deepest gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, whose diplomatic leadership has placed the UAE at the forefront of international dialogue and collaboration.”



Dr. Narayanappa Janardhan, Director of Research and Analysis at AGDA, underlined the need for exercising caution while using artificial intelligence in administrative and military fields, saying: “The use of AI in any domain is welcome as long as HI (human intelligence) is in control. Achieving a balance is key, especially in military decisions, which could irrevocably change the fate of nations. It’s vital to set the boundaries for the role that governments should play in the governance of technology and AI. There is also an urgent need for governments to consult and collaborate on the challenges and opportunities in the current era dominated by Geotech. This forum was another step in the ongoing dialogue towards achieving a healthy balance.”



Concluding the Forum, Dr. Ebtesam Alteneiji, Director of the Community Services Division at ECSSR, said: “Reflecting on the transformative discussions at the inaugural Hili Forum, it's clear we face significant global challenges amidst a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.



“This underscores the vital need for spaces like Hili, where thought leaders and international experts converge to address pressing issues with innovative policies and inclusive perspectives. As we navigate unprecedented global transformations, we must seize the opportunity for collective action and meaningful dialogue to shape a more prosperous and equitable future.”





