Social Development Bank Launches Fifth Edition of "Souq Al Dar"

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh – September 19, 2024 - The Social Development Bank (SDB) announces the launch of the fifth edition of the Souq Al Dar event, themed "Amariya Flourishes," which will take place in the Amariya area from September 26 to 29. The event will feature the participation of more than 300 productive families from across the Kingdom, providing them with a platform to showcase their crafts and products.

The Souq Al Dar event aims to support and empower productive families and artisans, celebrating the cultural and heritage diversity of Saudi Arabia. The event will highlight the Kingdom's deep-rooted traditions and heritage, with a focus on products and crafts that reflect the authentic Saudi identity.

A key attraction of the event is the Jal Al-Ebdaa’s area, the beating heart of the marketplace, which includes the Tajseed area, designed to support productive families and craftsmen. Visitors can also explore local stores showcasing products made by Saudi artisans.

In addition, Souq Al Dar will feature several cultural and entertainment areas, each named after elements of Saudi heritage. These include Al-Malfi Area: A space for artistic performances, traditional gatherings, and Arabic coffee experiences. Erth Area: Offering workshops focused on traditional handicrafts. Al-Tar Area: Dedicated to music and folkloric performances. Barahat Al-Fan Area: A showcase of visual arts and local creativity. Al-Malas Area: Featuring popular Saudi dishes from various regions of the Kingdom.





