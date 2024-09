TECNO SPARK 30 Series Launches With TRANSFORMERS Edition, Converting Next-Level Fluency And Durability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative brand TECNO announces the debut of its latest smartphone, the SPARK 30 Series, featuring a dynamic lineup of five models including the exciting SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition. The new series brings revolutionary durability and playability with 5-year guaranteed lag-free performance, more immersive audiovisuals, an incredible main camera and much more.

image_5003493_6799566

1

2

3

Continue Reading

The SPARK 30 Series features a special TRANSFORMERS Edition, under license by TRANSFORMERS brand from leading toy and game company Hasbro, made up of SPARK 30 Pro Optimus Prime Edition and SPARK 30 Bumblebee Edition. In addition to powerful performance, these special devices feature iconic TRANSFORMERS elements, delivering iconic design, entertainment, and interaction like never before.

"The SPARK 30 Series is poised to revolutionize the smartphone experience, offering a symphony of unparalleled features and a coveted exclusive TRANSFORMERS Edition," said Jack

Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "With continuous enhancements to the SPARK Series, we are ensuring that vibrant, tech-savvy youth to embrace and revel in the power of our innovations to create new possibilities."



Creating Seamless Fluency and Durability Assured by a 5-year Lag-free Commitment

The SPARK 30 Series gives users long-lasting value for money. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, SPARK 30 Pro offers incredible 5-year lag-free operation, standing out in its class as a must-have device for a seamless experience.

Making everyday use even smoother, the SPARK 30 Series is equipped with exceptional battery capacity, impressive storage and powerful performance, with battery health at 80%+ enduring after 1,000 charge cycles. The SPARK 30 Pro's convenient 33W Fast Charge offers 3 intelligent charging modes and can charge the device from 0-100% in approximately 70 minutes. The SPARK 30 Series offers up to 256GB+16GB (8GB Extended RAM) storage with a system slimming feature that frees up ROM space. The SPARK 30 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G100 processor, boasting an Antutu score over 420,000, adding to the fluid performance even more.

With super

WIFI and ultra-fast 4.5G Lightning Network, consumers can enjoy enhanced online smoothness. The 4.5G Lightning Network on SPARK 30 Pro delivers speeds up to 100% faster than 4G, with download speeds reaching up to 300Mbps, while super WIFI sets internet speeds apart in a crowd, improving ability to access networks by 616% compared to without this feature.

Leveraging its exceptional performance, the SPARK 30 Series demonstrates power and durability akin to that of the formidable TRANSFORMERS robots.

Inspiring with a Design Rebirth Full of the Transformers' Visual Splendor

Complementing its ultimate performance, the TECNO SPARK 30 Series features a trendy, sleek and tech-infused design. The SPARK family's signature large circular design is now enhanced and refined for a more streamlined appearance. With a 7.4mm ultra-thin body, the SPARK 30 Pro embraces the emerging minimalist technology trend, bringing an unprecedented grip experience in-hand. With evolved Magic Skin 3.0, it provides a blend of soft plush and premium leather with an ultra-refined texture.

Taking inspiration from the unstoppable TRANSFORMERS robots, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, the SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition infuses technology with a Cybertronian-inspired design texture.

The integrated DECO design crafted with a metallic sheen and precision color coordination, adding a vibrant look while paying homage to the resilience of the iconic characters. Additionally, the edition debuts a customized interface adorned with TRANSFORMERS motifs, bringing the iconic world to life and providing a dynamic platform for users of all ages to express their love for the franchise.

Captivating with an Exceptional Audiovisual Entertainment Experience

The SPARK 30 Series creates an immersive entertainment space for users through vibrant audiovisual experiences. The SPARK 30 Pro, which features 120Hz AMOLED Eye-care Screen recognized by TÜV Low Blue Light Eye certification, delivers vivid images while providing an eye-friendly experience. The 100% full-link DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut and 10bit color depth bring a broader color range and more accurate color expression for entertainment and enjoyment.

On the audio front, the SPARK 30 Series provides symmetrical stereo sound. With Volume Plus 2.0 algorithms and a Dual Speaker, the SPARK 30 Pro delivers up to 300% full-scene louder volume for an immersive and balanced sound. The addition of Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certified speakers significantly enhances entertainment quality.

Furthermore, the SPARK 30 Series is also equipped with the Infrared Remote Control for 15 household devices, allowing intelligent control of home life, enabling a personalized space at will.

On the camera front, the SPARK 30 Pro boasts a 108MP main camera, complemented by 3x

lossless zoom and 10x digital zoom, delivering finely tuned images no matter the distance. The SPARK 30's SONY IMX682 Main Camera with 64MP, offers larger pixels, greater detail, and increased cropping flexibility. Equipped with TECNO AI, the SPARK 30 Series offers an array of advanced AI-driven features, including AIGC portrait, AI Eraser and AI Artboard, enhancing your productivity and creativity.

Lead by the masterful SPARK 30 and SPARK 30 Pro, the new SPARK 30 Series also features the exceptional SPARK 30C, SPARK 30 5G and SPARK 30C 5G. As well as a groundbreaking special edition device, the TRANSFORMERS collaboration adds a further layer of excitement for energetic youth, with exclusive branded merchandise and gift sets also available.

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED