Risk Manager Tshepo Gasenna Is The First In Botswana Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tshepo Gasenna

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteOH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Tshepo Gasenna of Gaborone, Botswana. She is the first in Botswana to receive this global recognition.Tshepo is the risk manager for the Local Enterprise Authority and the risk officer for the LEA Pension Fund in Botswana. She is also a committee member of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa - IRMSA. Prior to her work with LEA, she was the risk manager, compliance manager, and treasury dealer for First Capital Bank Botswana. Tshepo earned her MBA from the University of Botswana and has multiple post-graduate and professional credentials from Stellenbosch Business School and the Botswana Accountancy College. Tshepo is a member of the first Middle East / Africa Guided Study Cohort through the Certificate in Risk Governance® program.“It has been a pleasure to work with Tshepo in our guided study cohort group,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, president and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She has been a dedicated student and contributor to the entire group's advancement, and I have no doubt that the positive impact she will have wherever she serves will grow. It is also exciting to congratulate her as the first in Botswana to earn our global credential."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The DCRO Institute's Certificate in Risk Governance® program is practical and relevant, and I totally recommend it to anyone looking to advance their knowledge of risk,” said Ms. Gasenna.“I can testify that it is the one course that has changed my perspective of risk and makes anyone see the value-add of risk in any organisation. The course gave me access to learnings from some of the top global executives and board members, who provided real, practical and thought-provoking discussions on the different risks matters affecting our organisations and best practice approaches towards managing those risks. I especially appreciated new areas of discussion for me such as confident and positive risk-taking approaches. I thoroughly enjoyed my time,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

About the Board Members' Course on Risk®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.