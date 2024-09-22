Horizon Dream Vision Felicitates Students For National & International Achievements

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Horizon Dream Vision held a felicitation ceremony to honor its students for their remarkable achievements at both national and international levels on Sunday. The event saw the attendance of academicians, engineers and other experts celebrated students from diverse classes who have excelled in areas of mathematics, language, and logical reasoning.

The students awarded certificates under different disciplines were Dua Zainab, Masooma Zehra, Zainab Masooma, Taha Affan Qadri and Zainab Masooma Mirza.

Nasir Ali Mirza, the founder of Horizon Dream Vision, highlighted the mission of the institution, emphasizing its focus is on providing world-class education and nurturing self-driven learners.

“At our Institute, students are taught international-level mathematics, language and logical reasoning, starting from grade 1 to grade 10. Our aim is to identify any gaps in their education compared to global standards and help them bridge those gaps,” said Mirza.

Mirza explained that the institution offers comprehensive assessments to students, which analyze their performance across various disciplines.



“If a parent wants to get their child assessed, we conduct evaluations focusing on math, language, and logical reasoning. Based on this, we provide a detailed analysis report that identifies any educational voids according to international standards,” he added.

Mirza further said that beyond traditional academic subjects, Horizon Dream Vision also provides mentorship for students pursuing degrees in technology, particularly those preparing to enter the IT industry.

“We offer IT industry-level mentorship for B.Tech and M.Tech students who are on the verge of entering professional roles. The institution also carries out need-based programs, ranging from psychological well-being sessions to career counseling workshops”

Mirza said that all the work done at Horizon Dream Vision is purely voluntary, driven by a commitment to educational advancement.

Recently we held a psychological session where we discussed the importance of creating happy homes even during the coronavirus pandemic, we ran a mentorship program aimed at deepening critical thinking among students.



“Our focus is on developing independent self-learners. We believe that education should empower students to be critical thinkers and lifelong learners, and we are dedicated to achieving that,” he said.

Representatives from various organizations including Mohammad Ibrahim from Madina Public School, Sarir Mir from Idara Abul Fazal Islamic Library, Munshi Rafiq and Consultant Diabetologist Dr Syed Riyaz and others participated in the event.