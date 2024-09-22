Move Over Olympians, Australia's Wildlife Are Incredible Athletes

Author: Euan Ritchie

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Now that the Paris and Paralympics have disappeared from our screens, let's get back to watching animal videos.

But seriously, have you ever paused to think about the athletic abilities of Australian wildlife?

In my research as an ecologist, I'm constantly amazed by the strength, speed and resilience of our native animals. Their prowess is testament to the wonders of evolution, and the necessity of species having to adapt to challenging and changing environments in order to survive.

Let's take a closer look at some of our best competitors and how might they fare, against humans and overseas entrants. On your marks, get set... swim, hop, dig, dance, glide!

Swimming

Australians are renowned for being strong swimmers. But what is the fastest swimmer in the animal kingdom?

On this there is much debate . Some suggest it's the Indo Pacific sailfish , clocking in at about 30km/hr. That's impressive, but much slower than oft-cited (but inaccurate) claims it can travel at more than 100km/hr .

For perspective, the fastest human to swim the 50 metres freestyle is American Caeleb Dressel , completing this in a time of 20.16 seconds. That's roughly 9km/h – faster than many people jog, but still no match for a sailfish.

As in humans, swimming speed in fishes tends to increase with body length . Larger species that challenge sailfish for the fastest swimmer title include blue or black marlin. Shorter, torpedo-like bluefin tuna are also in contention. All are found in Australian waters, though not exclusively.

While American swimmer Michael Phelps put in an impressive showing against a simulated great white shark, no human would beat much faster sailfish, marlin and tuna.

Sprinting, long and high jump

Aussie icons, red kangaroos can reach speeds of around 60-70km/hr . But they are no match for cheetahs, which can move at more than 120km/hr .

Long jump is surely the kangaroo's main event. Red kangaroos can jump a staggering 13 metres or more . Amazingly, this might not be enough to clinch gold. Snow leopards can jump more than 15 metres .

Kangaroos can clear heights of up to 3m , so would perform well in the high jump. But they'd finish behind bottlenose dolphins , which can jump over 7m in the air, just for kicks.

Scaled for body size, though, both species would be embarrassed by a tiny insect known as a froghopper . It jumps to heights of more than 140 times its body length .

Kangaroos sure can jump, but they're not the greatest of all in the animal kingdom.

Battles of strength

African elephants can lift more than 1,000kg and weaver ants more than 100 times their own body weight .

But relative to size, a truly impressive champion is Australia's horned dung beetle . At just a centimetre long, these diminutive powerhouses can pull more than 1,100 times their own body weight, roughly equating to an average man lifting two fully-loaded 18-wheeler trucks .

And yet, horned dung beetles might still only claim silver. Another invertebrate Aussie, the tiny tropical moss mite , is perhaps the world's strongest animal. It can pull more than 1,180 times its weight.

Bigger does not always equal stronger.

Packing the fastest, deadliest punch

In terms of combat sports, bigger is not always better.

Peacock mantis shrimps – invertebrates found in Australian marine waters and elsewhere – have the swiftest and most powerful punch in the lightweight crustacean division.

They kill prey by punching them with strong, club-like appendages. They deliver blows at up to 23m per sec , akin to the speed and force of a .22 calibre bullet being fired.

So powerful is the punch, it vaporises water and creates a super-hot shockwave that breaks up and incapacitates its prey .

Nature's deadliest punch?

Tantalising contests

What about a digging contest? Eastern barred bandicoots can shift 4.8 tonnes of soil a year . How would that stack up against marsupial moles , which can disappear almost instantly into desert sands? Or the expert excavations of wombats and aardvarks that can dig more than half a metre in 15 seconds ?

In terms of free-diving and flying, there's really no contest. Cuvier's beaked whale can dive nearly 3000m and peregrine falcons can reach over 320 km/hr . These animals are found across the globe, however – not just in Australia.

Australia's largest gliding marsupial, the greater glider , can sail up to 100m between trees . But gliding gold would surely go to the giant flying squirrel, which can glide up to 450m .

I'd love to see a shooting contest between Australia's archer fish and Madagascar's panther chameleon . But finding the right arena for both aquatic and land-based sharpshooters would be tricky.

Raygun's kangaroo hop is now legendary, but a breaking (break dancing) contest between a peacock spider , spanish dancer (a type of nudibranch) and a magnificent riflebird might genuinely break the internet.

Step aside, Raygun, peacock spiders are taking the floor.

Appreciating wildlife athletes

So who would win a global contest for the best wildlife athlete overall?

If the competition was on land and focused on running, jumping, strength and climbing, it's hard to go past the overall abilities of a Bengal tiger .

Many amazing wildlife athletes are threatened with extinction . Others are gone forever .

They include the incredible oolacunta – also known as the desert rat kangaroo. It's powers of endurance in the desert are the stuff of folklore. As legendary Australian mammalogist Hedley Herbert Finlayson wrote in 1931 :

Let's celebrate wildlife and their athletic abilities and ensure they have a secure future .

The now extinct oolacunta or desert rat-kangaroo. John Gould