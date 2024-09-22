Roma's Turbulent Week Ends With A Dream Debut For New Coach Ivan Juric

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

MILAN: A turbulent week for Roma ended with the team's first win of the season and a superb start for new coach Ivan Jurić.

Artem Dovbyk's first-half goal and Paulo Dybala's penalty at the start of the second period set Roma on its way before Tommaso Baldanzi secured the 3-0 win in the team's first match since the surprise dismissal of Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday.

There was another eagerly anticipated match later Sunday, with bidding for what would be a record seventh straight derby victory over AC Milan, whose new coach Paulo Fonseca is already under pressure.

Many Roma fans were unhappy with the decision to fire De Rossi and a lot of their anger had been directed at CEO and general manager Lina Souloukou, who resigned earlier on Sunday.



The Curva Sud - where Roma's staunchest fans sit - was empty for the first half hour amid a fan protest, with a large banner displayed that read: "You do not respect our values and our icons, from today we go back to the old ways.”

There were also many banners around the stadium in support of De Rossi.

On the field, Roma dominated from the start against an Udinese team that had started the weekend top of Serie A.

The first goal of the Jurić era came in the 19th minute as Dovbyk raced onto Stephan El Shaarawy's through ball and fired into the far bottom corner.

Roma had further chances before, straight after the interval, Dybala went sprawling over Jaka Bijol's outstretched leg and converted the resulting penalty powerfully into the top right corner.

Substitute Baldanzi capped a dream debut for Jurić with his first goal for the club since joining from Empoli in February. The Italy Under-21 international, who had only come on seconds earlier, cut inside from the left and played a one-two with Dovbyk before firing the ball past Maduka Okoye.