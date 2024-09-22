War Update: 121 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Most In Kupiansk, Pokrovsk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 121 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine with the situation in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors being the hottest.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this in operational update as of 22:00, September 22, 2024 on , Ukrinform saw.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 121 combat clashes, the enemy has launched one missile strike (using two missiles), 52 air strikes (using 71 glide bombs) and 625 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out more than 3,900 on the positions of our forces," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk four times. One battle is still going on. According to available information, the enemy has lost more than 40 personnel killed and wounded in this sector today. The Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy's anti-tank vehicle, two motor vehicles and 37 UAVs; also, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and a car were damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian fortifications 14 times near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. Currently, four clashes are ongoing near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, five enemy attacks have been repelled by the Ukrainian soldiers near Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka. Throughout the day, seven enemy assaults were stopped near Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian forces disrupted the enemy's attempt to improve their tactical position near Vyimka. The invaders suffered losses. One battle is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven attempts by the invaders to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Stupochky were unsuccessful. Two clashes are still going on.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders launched six attacks at the Ukrainian positions near Dachne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka. The enemy used bomber and fighting aircraft. Fighting continues in two locations – the enemy is pressing, trying to advance near Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Throughout the day, they have carried out a total of 27 assault and offensive operations. The Russian occupiers are most active near Marynivka and Novotoretsk. Fighting continues near Myroliubivka. According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers killed 145 and injured 163 occupiers. The BM-21 Grad MLRS, six artillery systems, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, two anti-tank vehicles, five cars and three motorcycles of the invaders were destroyed; also, 13 artillery systems, two tanks, an armored fighting vehicle and 12 cars were damaged.

Currently, 11 combat clashes are ongoing in the Kurakhove sector. The Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka.

One enemy attack was repulsed in the Vremivka sector, three battles are still going on near Vuhledar.

The enemy became more active in the Orikhiv sector, where they carried out two unsuccessful attacks near the village of Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, one enemy assault failed.

The operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region. The enemy aviation continues to attack its own territory with guided aerial bombs. As many as 16 airstrikes using 27 bombs have been reported by now.

There have been no significant changes in the operational situation in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the USA, where he will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to the leaders of the partner countries.