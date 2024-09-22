Daniel Dubois Claims IBF World Heavyweight Title With Knockout Victory Over Anthony Joshua
9/22/2024 7:16:55 PM
British boxer Daniel Dubois has won the International Boxing
Federation (IBF) world heavyweight title, Azernews
reports citing foreign media.
In a 12-round fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Dubois
defeated former three-time world champion Anthony Joshua by
knockout in the fifth round.
In his previous match on June 2, Dubois defeated Croatia's Filip
Hrgovic by technical knockout in the eighth round, earning the
title of interim IBF world champion. The 27-year-old now boasts a
record of 22 wins (21 by knockout) and 2 losses.
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Joshua's record stands at 28 wins (25
by knockout) and 4 losses.
