Daniel Dubois Claims IBF World Heavyweight Title With Knockout Victory Over Anthony Joshua

9/22/2024 7:16:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) British boxer Daniel Dubois has won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world heavyweight title, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

In a 12-round fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Dubois defeated former three-time world champion Anthony Joshua by knockout in the fifth round.

In his previous match on June 2, Dubois defeated Croatia's Filip Hrgovic by technical knockout in the eighth round, earning the title of interim IBF world champion. The 27-year-old now boasts a record of 22 wins (21 by knockout) and 2 losses.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Joshua's record stands at 28 wins (25 by knockout) and 4 losses.

AzerNews

