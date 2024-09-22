'Breakthrough Discovery': Indigenous Rangers In Outback WA Find Up To 50 Night Parrots One Of Australia's Most Elusive Birds

Author: Clifford Sunfly

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In arid inland Australia lives one of Australia's rarest birds: the night parrot. Missing for more than a century, a live population was rediscovered in 2013. But the species remains elusive.

Until recently, Australia's known night parrot population numbered in the tens of birds, scattered across desert in Queensland and Western Australia.

But our research team – consisting of Indigenous rangers and scientists – has made a breakthrough discovery. We've detected the largest known night parrot population in the world: perhaps as many as 50, living in WA's Great Sandy Desert, on land managed by the Ngururrpa people. Our results are published today .

Urgent action is needed to protect these vulnerable populations and ensure the night parrot doesn't go missing a second time, perhaps for good.

The night parrot lives in arid inland Australia. Pictured: an 1890 illustration by Elizabeth Gould. Wikimedia , CC BY

A highly mysterious species

The night parrot was once found throughout Australia's arid inland, but its numbers plummeted in the late 19th century.

The bird was not definitely recorded for more than 100 years, until a dead bird was found near Boulia in western Queensland in 1990. Another dead bird was found in Diamantina National Park, also in western Queensland, in 2006.

In 2013 a small population was found by naturalist John Young in south-western Queensland. That area is now a wildlife reserve .

Night parrots are notoriously difficult to detect. They build tunnels in dense spinifex and hide there by day, emerging at night to forage. They are known only from populations in remote south-west Queensland and central and northern Western Australia. The species is critically endangered.

In Western Australia, Indigenous cultural knowledge about the species includes stories about how difficult the bird is to find. There are also whispered stories of mothers telling children the night parrot's call was the sound of an evil spirit, and warning them not to stray from camp.

A short video explaining the night parrot project.

What we did

The Ngururrpa Indigenous Protected Area is in the Great Sandy Desert. It comprises vast areas of sandplains and dunefields, and smaller areas of floodplain and spinifex which are key night parrot habitats.

The researchers recorded night parrots using 'songmeters'. Ngururrpa Rangers/Facebook

Ngururrpa Rangers worked with scientists to learn how to use sound recorders to search for night parrots. We then searched for the birds on Country between 2018 and 2023.

We combined the rangers' detailed knowledge of habitats, water and seed resources with geology maps, satellite imagery and fire history data. From this we selected 31 potential roosting areas, then deployed sound recorders called“songmeters” at those sites.

We wanted to detect the night parrots' distinctive calls which consist of whistles, croaks and bell-like sounds.

The acoustic data we gathered was then analysed to extract any bird calls in the night parrot's frequency range. Potential detections were verified using a reference library of known night parrot calls.

Our results

We detected night parrot calls at 17 of 31 sites. Of these, ten were roost sites, where night parrot calls were detected in the hour after sunset and the hour before sunrise.

Individual night parrots are thought to have unique calls. We analysed how many different calls we could hear, and how loud they were (which can tell us when birds are calling from different locations). From this we built a picture of the identity and number of individuals regularly occupying a site.

We extrapolated this across the 58 patches of potential night parrot habitat on the Ngururrpa Indigenous Protected Area. We concluded up to 20 roosting areas may be occupied by night parrots.

Based on the numbers at roosting sites where we recorded calls, we estimate 40–50 night parrots could be present in the Ngururrpa Indigenous Protected Area.

Fire and predators pose grave threats

Once we found the night parrot populations, we wanted to know what threats they faced.

We used camera-traps to identify predators and also collected their scats (poos) to analyse their diets.

Ngururrpa Ranger Kathryn Njamme with a night parrot feather. Ngururrpa IPA

Dingoes were the predator detected most frequently in night parrot roosting habitat. Our cameras captured them ten times more often than feral cats. And we found dingoes regularly eat feral cats at night parrot sites.

Based on information from other areas, we suspect cats are a key predator of night parrots. Dingoes could be important in suppressing cat numbers and helping the parrots survive. So, attempts to limit predators in night parrot habitat should not harm dingoes.

We also analysed 40 years of satellite imagery to assess the threat of fire to night parrots' roosting habitat. Based on the vegetation types and flammability of surrounding landscapes, we found bushfires sparked by lightning are a much bigger threat to night parrots in the Great Sandy Desert than in Queensland.

Strategic aerial and ground burning, to reduce fuel loads, already occurs in the Ngururrpa Indigenous Protected Area. As our knowledge of night parrots improves, these programs can become more targeted to protect key night parrot areas.

Ngururrpa Rangers using 'Felixer' devices to selectively control cats in night parrot habitat. Ngururrpa IPA

Keeping night parrots alive

A long-term monitoring program for night parrots on Ngururrpa Country should be established to help better understand and protect this vitally important population.

And the remote, wild nature of the landscape should be retained. This means minimising disturbance from people and vehicles, and continuing to exclude livestock and weeds.

Clifford Sunfly has articulated how the rangers want to help protect night parrots into the future: