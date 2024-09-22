Photo Of The Day

Date
9/22/2024 7:13:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah delivers Kuwait speech in UN headquarters in New York
MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108701814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.