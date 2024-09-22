Forty Palestinians Killed In New Israeli Occupation Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Forty Palestinians were killed and 58 others were wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli on the Strip, Palestinian officials said Sunday.

In a statement, Health crews said that during the past 24 hours, Palestinian hospitals received dozens of Palestinian martyrs and wounded in a series of new raids launched by the occupation forces on the Strip.

Health officials pointed out that the occupation's aggression, which has been ongoing for 352 days on the Strip, targeted a school displaced Palestinians in the (Al-Shati) camp west of Gaza, as part of its new series of raids, which led to the martyrdom of seven Palestinians and the injury of dozens.

The death toll from the ongoing brutal Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip since October 7th has risen to 41,431 Palestinians killed and 95,818 wounded. (end)

sad







MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108701813