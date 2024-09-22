UN Rep. Praises Kuwaiti's Youth For Leading Climate Movement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, emphasized that youth are the leaders of both the present and future, with their passion, creativity, and enthusiasm driving the climate movement locally and globally.

Al-Taher made the remarks during a local youth forum organized by the Kuwait Climate Organization at the UN building on Sunday.

She highlighted that the conference, the first of its kind, marks an important milestone, reflecting the vision, determination, and strength of Kuwait's youth initiatives.

Additionally, Al-Taher noted that Kuwait's youth climate organization leads efforts in raising climate awareness, with UN support.

These forums are expected to gain YONGO recognition under the UNFCCC, she added.

Kuwait Climate Organization Director General Maryam Al-Saad, told KUNA that showcasing youth's role in climate action through dialogue, research, seminars, and international cooperation is crucial, as they are vital partners in society and development.

For her part, Public Authority for Youth spokesperson Asrar Al-Ansari stated that the Authority's participation reflects its belief in the crucial role of youth in addressing climate challenges and sustainable development.

Al-Ansari emphasized the pivotal role of youth in tackling climate change and their creative contributions at all levels. (end)

