Lebanon: Israeli Raids Kill Three, Injures Five

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of said Sunday that the death toll from the raids launched by the Israeli on areas and towns in southern Lebanon increased to three people, and five others injured.

A statement by the Lebanon's ministry of health Emergency Operations Center said that an Israeli raid on the town of "Al-Malikiya" in the south led to the death of one person and the injury of four others who were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The center added that another raid by the Israeli occupation forces on the town of "Al-Khiam" in the south led to the killing of one person.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the town of "Rab "Thalatheen" and the outskirts of the towns of "Markaba" and "Houla" from the direction of "Wadi Hunain" were subjected to artillery shelling with incendiary phosphorus bombs by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Israeli attack caused significant material damage, in addition to the intensive flight of its reconnaissance and drone aircraft over the villages of "Tyre) and "Bint Jbeil" districts. (Pickup previous)

