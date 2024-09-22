Kuwait Calls On Int'l Community To Recommit To Principles Of Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad called, Sunday, on the international community to recommit themselves to the principles of international peace and security, and the provisions of the international laws and conventions, and to deal with each other on equal terms, and do away with double standards.

His Highness the Crown Prince made his remarks during a speech on the Summit of the Future at the UN HQ in New York.

"The ongoing genocide in Palestine, which claimed more than 41,000 lives so far, mainly women and children, is a stark reminder of the inability of the UN Security Council to halt the aggression.

"This is a regrettable stark example of suing double standards in the implementation of the international law, which should have no room in our future, otherwise the world order could degenerate into jungle law," he cautioned.

The Israeli occupation forces did destroy hospitals, schools, residential areas, and refugee camps since the start of the aggression.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip since October 7th has risen to 41,431 Palestinians killed and 95,818 wounded. (end) mb

