Zentera Systems Sponsors Zero Trust Architecture Implementation Summit, Showcasing Industry-Leading Zero Trust Strategies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top Cybersecurity Experts Unite in Taiwan to Share Real-World Zero Trust Solutions and Strategies

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, today announced that it is co-sponsoring and co-hosting the Zero Trust Architecture Implementation Summit in conjunction with Taiwan National University of Science and Technology. The event will take place on October 3, 2024, at the Renaissance Taipei Hotel, and will bring together top cybersecurity leaders to explore evolving challenges and practical strategies for implementing Zero Trust architecture.

The event will feature a special keynote by Dr. Chase Cunningham (also known as "Dr. Zero Trust ") – a cybersecurity advisor to the U.S. government, former Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, and a consultant on the NIST SP800-207 Zero Trust Architecture. Dr. Cunningham will be speaking on "From Revelation to Application: New Cyber Threats and the Realities of Zero Trust Implementation," sharing his extensive experience and insights on implementing Zero Trust security. Having played a critical role in the development of the Zero Trust framework from its inception, Dr. Cunningham will help businesses and organizations understand the key challenges they may encounter during the planning and deployment process, along with the strategies and actions they should take to ensure their security frameworks are robust, effective, and adaptable to the ever-evolving cyber threats.

Dr. Jaushin Lee, Founder and CEO of Zentera Systems, will also present "From Theory to Practice: How to Make the Zero Trust Goal Actionable and Attainable."

Lee will also moderate a panel featuring industry experts, including Robert Jin, CISO at ASUS Group, and Thomas Wan, General Manager at Ernst & Young Management Consulting Co., and Dr. Ying-Dar Lin, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Cyber Security (NICS). The panel will discuss strategies for successful Zero Trust implementation across various industries.

"As cybersecurity threats to Taiwanese industries intensify, Zero Trust offers an indispensable framework to secure digital assets. At Zentera, we are committed to providing the tools and insights necessary to help companies achieve real-world Zero Trust implementation," said Jaushin Lee. "We are proud to contribute to this summit and help businesses transform Zero Trust theory into practice."

The Zero Trust Architecture Implementation Summit promises to provide actionable insights for organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge from real-world case studies and expert discussions on overcoming the challenges of Zero Trust adoption.

About Zentera Systems, Inc.

Zentera Systems is the leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise. Founded by experts in networking, security, and remote access, the company offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any fragmented infrastructure and deploys rapidly on premises or in the cloud. Global enterprises use Zentera's products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against data leaks, and instantly defend applications in complex hybrid and IT/OT environments. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.

