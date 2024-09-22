Bong Go Aids Recovering Fire Victims In Quezon City By Supporting Interventions To Help Them Rebuild And Recover

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 22, 2024

Bong Go recovering fire in Quezon City by supporting interventions to help them rebuild and recover

On Friday, September 20, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided further assistance to the residents of Barangay Culiat in Quezon City, helping them recover from the devastation caused by a recent fire.

"Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in a video message.

In cases where disasters like fires result in injuries or medical needs, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing immediate healthcare support through convenient access to medical assistance programs to ease the financial burden of patients.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program designed to streamline access to medical assistance programs from various government agencies. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos.

The senator encouraged QC residents with health concerns to utilize the nearby Malasakit Centers at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the PNP General Hospital.

Meanwhile, affected families received essential aid such as snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from Go's Malasakit Team. Additionally, a select beneficiary received a mobile phone and shoes.

Go's initiative also facilitated the National Housing Authority's provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) benefits to 51 beneficiaries affected by the fire. He emphasized his advocacy for providing emergency housing assistance, which he continues to champion, ensuring that affected families have resources to rebuild their homes, such as nails, roofing sheets, and other necessary housing materials.

"Sinikap din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said.

"Itong EHAP program, isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang mapondohan ang programa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added.

He also continues to push for his filed bill, Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law.

Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in each locality.

Go highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training.

"Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan, lalo na ang mga hopeless at helpless natin na mga kababayan," ended Go.

