Bato: Senate reelection bid meant to continue service for Filipinos amid Political persecution

September 21, 2024

Bato: Senate reelection bid meant to continue service for Filipinos amid persecution

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Friday night officially announced that he will seek reelection in the 2025 national to continuously serve the Filipino people despite political persecution.

The Mindanaoan lawmaker made the remark as he accepted the nomination of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

"Even before the recent developments, 'no, I have already decided to run again for reelection," Dela Rosa said in his acceptance speech.

"Lalong-lalo na ngayon na halos araw-araw, kung makita niyo diyan sa quad-committee ng House of Representatives, araw-araw binubugbog tayo. Hindi ako papayag. Hindi ako papayag na bubugbugin na lang nila forever. Lalaban tayo," he added.

Together with his fellow party-mates and senatorial candidates, Dela Rosa, who serves as the party's Vice President for Mindanao, said they will show that the brand of service of PDP-Laban is to prioritize the service to Filipinos.

"Just in case tayo'y mag-survive, 2025, maitawid namin ni Senator Bong Go, Philip Salvador at kung sino pang sasama sa aming partido, 'pag matawid natin ang 2025, ipakita natin na tayo'y tumakbo, naging politiko para mag-serbsiyo at gumawa ng maayos. Hindi para manira ng kapwa," Dela Rosa said.

"Kaya sana, with the help of each and every one of us here na nandito sa loob ng bulwagang ito, ipakita natin 'yung pamamaraan ng ating partido ng PDP kung paano tayong magserbisyo. Hindi tayo dapat pupunta sa gutter politics," he added.

With over 19 million votes, Dela Rosa was elected in the Senate in 2019 under the banner of the PDP-Laban.

Being a former Philippine National Police chief, Dela Rosa played a vital role in passing laws related to public order and security, such as the Anti-Terrorism Act, BFP Modernization Act, and the law lowering the minimum height requirement for applicants in the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Correction (BuCor), among others.

A son of a tricycle driver and a fish market vendor, Dela Rosa's legislative priorities also included measures that will address the plight of Filipino workers. He has co-sponsored the bill seeking to increase the daily minimum wage by P100. The measure has already been approved on third and final reading by the Senate.

Among the other measures that he supported are the bill providing for the Magna Carta of Filipino seafarers, the bill protecting the welfare of caregivers, the bill institutionalizing the teaching supplies allowance for public school teachers, and the bill providing direct financial assistance to Filipino farmers.

While Dela Rosa is known for his masculine and strong personality, his legislative work is a testament that the senator's heart has a soft spot for the general public and the less privileged.

A heart that is tender for the Filipino people, but cold for the enemies of the state.

