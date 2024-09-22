(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 21, 2024

Bong Go provides support and assistance to thousands of indigent workers in Davao del Sur

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has consistently supported programs that offer livelihood opportunities for the poor to help them overcome economic challenges. His advocacy of helping ensure no Filipino is left behind towards progress and development is evident as his Malasakit team gave assistance to displaced workers in Davao del Sur.

During their visit on Thursday, September 19, Go's team assisted a total of 1,214 individuals at the Gaisano Grand Atrium in Digos City and Padada Municipal Gymnasium, where they provided shirts, vitamins, and basketballs and volleyballs. They also gave select recipients a pair of shoes, a mobile phone, sling bag, and a watch.

Go then expressed his appreciation to his fellow public servants for supporting initiatives to aid vulnerable sectors in the province. Among those he collaborated with were Vice Governor Riafe Cagas-Fernandez, Board Members Vic Regidor Cadungog, Mark Joel A. Gallardo, Dyane Therese Giduquio-Idulsa, Atty. Carmelo Delos Cientos III, Dr. Francisco "Frank" Tongcos, Rey Ayo, and Bae Norma Rivera; and various mayors, vice mayors and councilors from different towns in the province.

Through Go's collaboration with the local and national government, the qualified beneficiaries also received support from the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Ang TUPAD ay hindi lamang isang programa; ito'y nagbibigay pag-asa sa mga manggagawang Pilipino na nawalan ng trabaho o kabuhayan dahil sa mga pagsubok na hinaharap natin. Sa pamamagitan nito, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang nabigyan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng pansamantalang trabaho at kumita nang maayos para sa kanilang pamilya," he stressed.

To further promote the welfare of Filipino workers affected by crises and ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created to offer temporary job opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria for economic disadvantage, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 to ensure that particularly poor and indigent patients get the medical assistance they need from the government.

Nearby Malasakit Centers are located at the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in the city or the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City. To date, there are 166 operational centers nationwide. Around 12 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to those in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.