Rorix Holdings And Adani Ports Sign Pact

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Rorix Holdings, the Abu Dhabi-based global trade facilitation and finance company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani and Special Economic Zone Limited, India's largest private multi-port operator.

This strategic partnership, inked during the recent UAE-India Business Forum, aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to integrate advanced technologies into their logistics and trading platforms and create synergies that will transform the ecosystem.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, executive chairman of Rorix Holdings, stated:“Our partnership with Adani Ports will create an innovative and efficient commodities market ecosystem. By combining our expertise in regulated financial platforms and market infrastructure with Adani Ports' strength in logistics and port management, we aim to revolutionise the way commodities are traded, stored, and managed.”

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ added:“This partnership represents a unique opportunity to transform the commodities trade landscape. By leveraging next-generation technologies and combining our expertise, we aim to redefine how commodities markets operate. The collaboration between Rorix and Adani Ports is a significant step towards our ambition to become one of the largest integrated transport and logistics infrastructure companies globally, providing comprehensive end-to-end services.”

This initiative marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and growth in the commodities market, offering a more seamless, secure, and transparent trading environment for stakeholders worldwide, a statement said.