Hezbollah Deputy Chief Says In 'New Phase' Of Battle With Israel
Date
9/22/2024 3:08:56 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Beirut: Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said Sunday his group was in a "new phase" in its battle against Israel, which it has waged from across the Lebanese border since the Gaza war erupted.
"We have entered a new phase, namely an open reckoning" with Israel, Qassem said at the funeral of a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike this week.
"Threats will not stop us... We are ready to face all military possibilities," he added.
