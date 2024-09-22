Hezbollah Deputy Chief Says In 'New Phase' Of Battle With Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut: Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said Sunday his group was in a "new phase" in its battle against Israel, which it has waged from across the Lebanese border since the Gaza war erupted.

"We have entered a new phase, namely an open reckoning" with Israel, Qassem said at the funeral of a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike this week.

"Threats will not stop us... We are ready to face all military possibilities," he added.