Monaco Beat Le Havre To Join PSG At The Top Of Ligue 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Monaco: Monaco saw off a battling Le Havre 3-1 on Sunday to keep pace with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table and preserve their unbeaten record.

The Principality side backed up their impressive midweek victory in the against Spanish giants by winning their fourth game in five league outings this term and moving up to second in the standings, behind PSG on goal difference.

Strikes in quick succession midway through the second half by Eliesse Ben Seghir and Folarin Balogun ensured Monaco claimed all three points, after Le Havre's Daler Kuzyaev had cancelled out Jordan Teze's early opener.

"I'm very pleased with the win, even if it wasn't the best game of the season," said Monaco coach Adi Huetter.

Dutch right-back Teze gave the home side the lead inside 10 minutes when he tucked away Takumi Minamino's cross from two yards out after the ball had ping-ponged around the box.

Le Havre then grew into the match and on the half-hour Kuzyaev got the equaliser with a smart finish with the outside of his right foot that crept into the far corner.

Monaco's starting XI was very different from the one that beat Barcelona, and tied 1-1 at the break Huetter rang the changes and sent on Ben Seghir and Denis Zakaria.

But it was the away team that looked to have taken the lead early in the second half, only for VAR to rule that Josue Casimir had been in an offside position before he slotted the ball past Philipp Koehn.

Rising star Ben Seghir then did manage to divide the sides with a moment of individual inspiration in the 66th minute.

Receiving the ball 25 yards from goal, he advanced on the packed defence before standing up Arouna Sangante and bending the ball beyond the goalkeeper with his right foot.

Balogun wrapped up the points four minutes later when he swept home from George Ilenikhena's pass.

Later on Sunday, Lyon host Roberto De Zerbi's resurgent Marseille after Brest play Toulouse, Nantes visit Angers and Montpellier take on Auxerre