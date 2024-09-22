Shooting In Minneapolis Leaves Two Dead And Three Injured
Two people were killed and three others, including two girls,
were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA,
Azernews reports citing the Associated Press.
Police officers who arrived at the scene found two men, aged 20
and 21, and three girls, aged 16, 17, and 21, injured.
Two of the wounded men later died in the hospital.
Police are investigating the incident, but details of the
shooting have not yet been released.
