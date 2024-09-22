عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shooting In Minneapolis Leaves Two Dead And Three Injured

Shooting In Minneapolis Leaves Two Dead And Three Injured


9/22/2024 3:08:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two people were killed and three others, including two girls, were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Azernews reports citing the Associated Press.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found two men, aged 20 and 21, and three girls, aged 16, 17, and 21, injured.

Two of the wounded men later died in the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but details of the shooting have not yet been released.

MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108701655


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search