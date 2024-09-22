New French Government Announced Following Consultations
Date
9/22/2024 3:08:05 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The new composition of the French government has been approved
after several weeks of intense consultations,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
Alexi Kohler, head of the French presidential administration,
announced the list of ministers.
Jean-Noel Barrot from the Democratic Movement Party has been
appointed the new foreign minister, replacing Stéphane Séjourne of
the Renaissance party, who has been named vice president of the
European Commission responsible for the EU's prosperity and
industrial strategy at the suggestion of French President Emmanuel
Macron.
The position of Minister of Defense has been entrusted to
Sébastien Lecornu. French media note that candidates proposed by
the president are typically appointed to the posts of defense and
foreign ministers.
