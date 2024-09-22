عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New French Government Announced Following Consultations

New French Government Announced Following Consultations


9/22/2024 3:08:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The new composition of the French government has been approved after several weeks of intense consultations, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Alexi Kohler, head of the French presidential administration, announced the list of ministers.

Jean-Noel Barrot from the Democratic Movement Party has been appointed the new foreign minister, replacing Stéphane Séjourne of the Renaissance party, who has been named vice president of the European Commission responsible for the EU's prosperity and industrial strategy at the suggestion of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The position of Minister of Defense has been entrusted to Sébastien Lecornu. French media note that candidates proposed by the president are typically appointed to the posts of defense and foreign ministers.

MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108701654


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search