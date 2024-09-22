عربي


Rare Snowfall Causes Road Closures And Traffic Disruptions In Central African Republic

9/22/2024 3:08:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A rare snowfall has caused road closures in the Central African Republic (CAR), Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Thousands of cars have been stranded due to heavy snow. The government has restricted traffic on major highways to manage the situation.

In some regions, the snow accumulation has exceeded 2 meters. As a precaution, the border with neighboring Lesotho has been temporarily closed, leaving many trucks and buses waiting on both sides.

Rescuers have delivered food and warm clothing to those stranded on the roads.

AzerNews

