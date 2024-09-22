G20 Foreign Ministers To Call For Urgent Reforms In UN And WTO At Upcoming Meeting
At the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries on
September 25, they will emphasize the urgent need for reforms in
the UN and the World Trade Organization, Azernews
reports citing Bloomberg.
The same call for reform will extend to the Bretton Woods
institutions, which include the International Monetary Fund and the
International bank for Reconstruction and Development. These
institutions were established in July 1944 following an
international conference held in Bretton Woods, USA.
The document notes that the ministers will demand an increase in
the number of permanent members of the UN Security Council, which
currently consists of five countries: Great Britain, China, Russia,
the USA, and France.
Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Australia,
India, the USA, and Japan) have also supported the inclusion of
representatives from African, Asian, Latin American, and Caribbean
countries in the Security Council.
Additionally, the G20 foreign ministers will propose expanding
financing for developing countries.
