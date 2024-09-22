Ukraine, France Agree To Cooperate In Strategic Communication

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, held bilateral talks with the Deputy Secretary General of the of Culture of France, Aude Accary-Bonnery. The parties discussed Ukrainian-French cultural relations and agreed on cooperation in the field of strategic communications.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting, held within the G7 Culture Ministerial, also discussed strengthening cooperation on the protection of Ukraine's cultural heritage and ensuring its presence on all major art platforms in France.

“We appreciate the strong signal of support for Ukrainian cultural heritage, reflected in the G7 Ministers of Culture Neapolitan Declaration,” noted Tochytskyi.

Also, he thanked France for joining and supporting significant international efforts in the restoration and preservation of Ukraine's cultural sector, particularly the Vilnius Call to Action.

A key aspect of the meeting was the discussion of joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation and the narrative that associates all the best with Russia. The Minister emphasized the need to shift this perception within French society.

The minister highlighted Ukraine's interest in further developing cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of France, ONDA, the Directorate of the Avignon Festival, and other prominent organizations. In particular, organizing a tour in France for the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater with the play Caligula by A. Camus, as an anti-totalitarian, anti-dictatorial theatrical manifesto, as well as creating co-productions with other Ukrainian institutions.

“The issue of restoring Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage within the framework of international discussions will remain critically important for us in the coming years. We are interested in initiating specific programs with institutions such as the Louvre and the École du Louvre, aimed at the preservation and restoration of artworks. We are also undoubtedly keen on cooperation and experience exchange with the Ministry of Culture of France, particularly in aligning Ukrainian cultural legislation with European standards as part of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations,” emphasized the minister.

Following the talks, the parties agreed on cooperation in the field of strategic communications, as well as experience sharing in the development of cultural initiatives.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Tochytskyi and UK Minister of Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism Chris Bryant discussed the issue of protection of cultural identity and perception of Ukraine around the world.